Doctors use a blood pressure cuff to check your blood pressure. Two numbers are recorded. For example, your blood pressure might be 120/80, called "120 over 80."

The first number is the highest pressure in the arteries, when your heart pushes the blood out. This is the systolic pressure.

The second number is the lowest pressure in the arteries, when your heart is relaxed just before it begins to push blood out. This is the diastolic pressure.

Your blood pressure isn't exactly the same every time it's measured. It varies a little throughout the day and day-to-day. But usually the reading stays within 5 or 10 points over time.