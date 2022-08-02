What are the symptoms of neuroblastoma?

The symptoms of neuroblastoma depend on where the cancer starts and if it has spread.

If neuroblastoma starts in your child's belly, symptoms include:

A large belly

Feeling of being full

Belly pain

If neuroblastoma starts in your child's chest, symptoms include:

Cough

Trouble breathing

Your child may have other symptoms if the neuroblastoma has spread to other parts of the body:

Bones: Pain in the bones, weakness and tiredness, pale skin, bruising

Skin: Lumps on the skin

Spinal cord: Weak arms and/or legs

Many of these are also the symptoms of more common health problems in children.