Why don't some children go to bed easily?

It's sometimes hard to get children into bed at bedtime.

Children less than 2 years old may not want to go to bed because they don't want to leave you (separation anxiety)

Older children may resist going to bed as a way to gain control

Children who sleep very late some days may simply not be tired at bedtime

Watching exciting videos before bed can keep a child up

To help your child go to bed on time, you can:

Keep your child on a regular bedtime schedule

Give your child a teddy bear or object for comfort

Use a small night light or white noise machine

Sit quietly in the hallway where your child can see you and you can make sure your child stays in bed

Your goal is for your child to learn to fall asleep without you there. Leave the room once your child is quiet in bed but before your child falls asleep.