There are billions and billions of nerve cells in your brain, your spinal cord, and in groups just outside your spinal cord.

Each nerve cell has a microscopic body:

The body of the nerve cell is responsible for processing nutrients and keeping the cell alive

Each nerve cell body has fibers going to and from it:

Input fibers receive signals from other nerve cells or from receptors in your sense organs

Output fibers send signals to other nerves, to muscles, or to other organs

Signals travel only one way in a nerve cell

Sometimes nerve fibers are dozens of centimeters long. For example, a single nerve fiber may run from your spinal cord all the way to your toe. Some nerve fibers that go to your skin or your organs have sensory receptors. For example, the receptors at the end of nerve fibers in your skin detect things that are sharp or hot.

Because each individual nerve fiber is very tiny, the fibers are bundled together for strength. Large fibers leave your spinal cord and split like the branches of a tree to go all the different parts of your body. Different nerves carry signals to and from a specific part of your body.

Nerve cells send their signals using chemicals.

Chemical changes take place progressively along the length of a nerve fiber

Those changes are quick but not nearly as fast as electricity

When the chemical changes reach the end of the nerve fiber, they release other chemicals called neurotransmitters

The neurotransmitters drift across a microscopic gap where they hit the chemical receptors of another cell

The neurotransmitters trigger chemical changes in that other cell

If that cell is a nerve cell, then the progressive chemical changes continue down the fibers of that cell to pass the signal along

To help the chemical signals travel quickly, nerve fibers are wrapped in a fatty layer called a myelin sheath. If the myelin sheath is damaged, messages either aren't passed or are passed more slowly along nerves.