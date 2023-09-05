What are the symptoms of vasculitis?

Vasculitis can cause general symptoms such as fever, night sweats, muscle and joint pain, weight loss, and feeling tired.

Other specific symptoms depend on which blood vessels are affected, such as those:

In your skin: A rash or sores (ulcers) on your legs

In your brain: Headache and confusion

In your kidneys: Kidney failure

In your lungs: Trouble breathing

To your nerves: Numbness, tingling, and weakness in your arms or legs

To your eyes: Blurry vision or blindness

You may need urgent treatment for these symptoms.