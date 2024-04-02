Osteoarthritis is usually caused by stress on a joint. The stress wears away the cartilage in the joint. Cartilage is a smooth, tough, protective layer of tissue on the ends of bones in each joint. The cartilage cushions the bones and lets them slide over each other without friction:

Osteoarthritis video

When the cartilage is damaged, bones in the joint start to rub against each other and become damaged

With damage to the cartilage and bone, the joint can no longer move smoothly and work correctly

You have a higher risk of getting osteoarthritis if you: