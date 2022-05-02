Intraocular Foreign Bodies

Antibiotics

Removal of the foreign object, usually with surgery

tetanus vaccine is given as soon as possible.

If necessary, pain and vomiting can be controlled with drugs.

As soon as possible, a protective shield (such as a commercially prepared shield or the bottom part of a paper cup) is taped over the eye to avoid unintentional pressure that could further damage the eye.

An ophthalmologist should remove the foreign body as soon as possible. Prompt removal reduces the risk of infection. Usually a surgical procedure is needed to remove the foreign body.