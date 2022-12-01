Brought to you bymsd logo
Nonfreezing Tissue Injuries

(Chilblains [Pernio]; Frostnip; Immersion Foot [Trench Foot])

ByDaniel F. Danzl, MD, University of Louisville School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Dec 2022 | Modified Jun 2023
    In nonfreezing tissue injuries, parts of the skin are chilled but not frozen.

    Nonfreezing tissue injuries include frostnip, immersion foot, and chilblains. (See also Overview of Cold Injuries.)

    Frostnip

    Frostnip is a cold injury in which the chilled areas of skin become numb, swollen, and red. The only treatment needed is warming the area for a few minutes. During warming, the area may hurt or itch intensely. No permanent damage results, although sometimes the area is particularly sensitive to cold for months or years afterward.

    Immersion (trench) foot

    Immersion foot (trench foot) is a cold injury that develops when a foot is kept in wet, cold socks and shoes or boots for several days. The foot is pale, clammy, swollen, numb, and cold. After warming, the foot becomes red and painful to the touch. Sometimes blisters develop, which may open and become infected. The skin may become overly sensitive to changes in temperature and to even the lightest touch, and this sensitivity may last for weeks. The foot may also become overly sweaty.

    Treatment consists primarily of the following measures:

    • Gently warming, drying, and cleansing the foot

    • Elevating the foot

    • Keeping the foot dry and warm

    Some doctors give antibiotics to prevent infection. A tetanus booster may be given. Because nicotine impairs blood flow, avoiding smoking and use of nicotine products may help.

    Rarely, this type of injury occurs in the hands.

    Immersion foot can often be prevented by wearing properly fitting shoes or boots, changing socks, and drying the feet at least daily.

    Chilblains (pernio)

    nicotine may help.

