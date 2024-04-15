The chikungunya vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for prevention of chikungunya disease in people age 18 years or older who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus due to travel abroad or laboratory work in the United States. The chikungunya vaccine is a live-attenuated vaccine.

Chikungunya disease is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito. The chikungunya vaccine does not protect against the dengue and Zika viruses, which are transmitted by the same Aedes mosquito.

(See also Overview of Immunization.)

Administration of Chikungunya Vaccine Chikungunya vaccine is recommended for adults age 18 years or older traveling to a country or territory where there is a chikungunya outbreak. In addition, chikungunya vaccine may be considered for the following people traveling to a country or territory without an outbreak but with evidence of chikungunya virus transmission among humans within the last 5 years: People over 65 years old, particularly those with underlying medical conditions, who are likely to have at least moderate exposure to mosquitoes (moderate exposure could include travelers who might have at least 2 cumulative weeks of exposure to mosquitoes in indoor or outdoor settings) OR

People staying in such an area for a cumulative period of 6 months or more Chikungunya vaccine is also recommended for laboratory workers with potential for exposure to chikungunya virus. It is not known if the vaccine virus can be passed from pregnant women to newborns or if the vaccine virus can cause any problems in the newborn. Before giving the vaccine to a pregnant woman, doctors consider the woman's risk of exposure to chikungunya virus, the gestational age of the fetus (number of weeks of pregnancy), and risks to the fetus from disease caused by chikungunya virus in the pregnant woman.

Side Effects of Chikungunya Vaccine The common side effects reported in clinical studies were Injection site reaction and tenderness

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Joint pain

Fever

Nausea