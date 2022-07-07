Drug Interactions

When two drugs with the same effect are taken, their side effects may be intensified. Duplication may occur when people inadvertently take two drugs (often at least one is an over-the-counter drug

Similar problems with duplication can arise when two different drugs with the same effect are taken. This is most likely to occur when people see several doctors, obtain prescriptions at more than one pharmacy, or both. Doctors who are not aware of what others have prescribed may inadvertently prescribe similar drugs. For example, excessive sedation and dizziness can occur when two doctors both prescribe a sleep aid or when one prescribes a sleep aid and the other prescribes another drug (such as an antianxiety drug) that has similar sedative effects.

People can reduce the risk of this kind of duplication by keeping each doctor informed about all drugs being taken and by using one pharmacy to obtain all prescriptions. It is helpful to keep an up-to-date written list of all drugs being taken and to bring the list along on each doctor visit. Also, people should not take previously prescribed drugs (such as a sleeping pill or pain reliever) without checking with the doctor or pharmacist because that drug may duplicate or otherwise interact with one of their current drugs.