Croup is caused by a viral infection that leads to swelling of the lining of the airways, particularly the area just below the voice box (larynx).

The most common cause of croup is

Parainfluenza viruses

Croup can also be caused by other viruses, such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) or an influenza virus. Croup caused by an influenza virus may be particularly severe and may occur in a broader age range of children.

Although croup occurs throughout the year, seasonal outbreaks are common. Croup caused by parainfluenza viruses tends to occur in the fall, and croup caused by RSV and influenza viruses tends to occur in the winter and spring. The infection usually is spread by breathing in airborne droplets containing viruses or by having contact with objects contaminated by these droplets.