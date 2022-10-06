Tuberculosis (TB) in Newborns

Any newborn who has symptoms that suggest tuberculosis or who was born to a mother who has an active tuberculosis infection receives the following tests:

Chest x-ray

Examination and culture of fluid and tissue samples

Spinal tap

Blood tests

Sometimes tuberculosis skin test

A chest x-ray may show signs of tuberculosis.

Fluid and tissue samples are taken from the throat, stomach, urine, and placenta. These samples are examined under a microscope to look for tuberculosis bacteria and are used to grow the bacteria in a culture.

Lab Test Bacteria Culture Test

A spinal tap (lumbar puncture) is done to obtain a sample of spinal fluid for testing.

Blood tests are done to determine whether the newborn has any other infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Sometimes newborns are given a tuberculosis skin test. In this test, a small amount of protein derived from tuberculosis bacteria (tuberculin) is injected just under the skin. About 2 days later, the injection site is checked. If the injection site is larger than a certain size, the test is considered positive, indicating that the newborn has been infected with the tuberculosis bacteria. However, sometimes the test does not show infection even if the newborn is infected. In these cases, if doctors are still concerned, they may do additional tests.