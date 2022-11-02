Sever disease is inflammation of the growth plate of the heel bone (calcaneus) in growing children.

Children's bones grow from soft areas of cartilage near the ends of bones. These areas are called growth plates. When children have finished growing, growth plates become solid bone. After growth plates become solid, bones cannot grow in length.

Locating the Heel Bone

The heel bone develops until about age 15 years. A child (usually aged 9 to 14 years) who is athletically active may develop Sever disease if the calf muscle and Achilles tendon excessively pull on their point of attachment to the immature heel bone.

Pain affects the sides or margins of the heel and is aggravated by standing on tip toes or running. Some children have warmth and swelling.

Doctors base the diagnosis on the symptoms. X-rays cannot make the diagnosis of Sever disease but may help identify other causes of heel pain such as bone cysts or stress fractures.