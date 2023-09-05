Pityriasis rubra pilaris is a rare chronic skin disorder that causes thickening and yellowing of the skin, including the palms and soles, and red, raised bumps. The bumps may merge together to form red-orange, scaly patches (plaques) with areas of normal skin in-between.

The cause of pityriasis rubra pilaris is unknown.

The two most common forms of the disorder are

Juvenile classic

Adult classic

The juvenile classic form of pityriasis rubra pilaris is inherited and begins in childhood. The adult classic form of pityriasis rubra pilaris does not seem to be inherited and begins in adulthood.

Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris (Scaly Plaques) Image Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Other nonclassic forms exist in both age groups. Sunlight, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection or another infection, minor trauma, or an autoimmune disorder may trigger a flare-up.

Symptoms of Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Symptoms of pityriasis rubra pilaris include pink, red, or orange-red scaly patches that can develop on any part of the body and are usually itchy. The skin can become thick and yellow. Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris Hide Details Pityriasis rubra pilaris can cause thickening and yellowing of the palms and soles. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Diagnosis of Pityriasis Rubra Pilaris A doctor's evaluation

Skin biopsy Doctors base the diagnosis of pityriasis rubra pilaris on how the scaly patches look and where they appear on the body. Doctors sometimes take a sample of skin tissue and examine it under a microscope (biopsy) to rule out other disorders (such as seborrheic dermatitis in children and psoriasis).