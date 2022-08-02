Your due date is when your baby is expected to be born. There are 2 ways to figure out your due date:

From the date of your last menstrual period

Using ultrasound

Your due date is 40 weeks after the first day of your last period. You aren't even pregnant during week one, because the 40 weeks is based on when you had your last period, not when not when a sperm joined or "fertilized" the egg. Usually the pregnancy starts at the end of week two or the beginning of week three, depending on when you ovulate.

It's hard to add 40 weeks, so instead:

Take the first day of your last period—say it's April 7

Go back 3 months—that's January 7

Go ahead 7 days—that's January 14

Go ahead 1 year—you're due January 14 next year

Ultrasound can tell just how pregnant you are. Doctors use ultrasound to measure the size and other features of your fetus. This tells them how many weeks your fetus has been developing. That lets them figure out the due date.

Babies are rarely born exactly on their due date, but it's usually close. It's normal for a baby to be born anytime from 3 weeks before the due date to 2 weeks after the due date. Babies born more than 3 weeks before their due date are premature.