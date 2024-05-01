Bedbugs are tiny, wingless insects that hide in the cracks of mattresses and in bed frames, cushions, and walls. They feed on the blood of people and certain animals.

Bedbugs hide during the day so you almost never see them

They come out at night and bite you while you sleep

Bedbugs bites don't wake you up, but you'll have a red, itchy bite in the morning

You may notice tiny spots of blood or dark spots on your sheets or mattress

It can be very stressful to have bedbugs, but they don't spread disease

Bedbugs are hard to get rid of, but an exterminator can help

If you stay overnight in a place that has bedbugs, the bugs may get in your suitcase or bag. Then the bedbugs can go with you to the next place you stay, including your home.