Depression is feeling too sad or sluggish to do your daily tasks or take part in activities you usually enjoy.

It’s normal to feel sad after something sad happens, such as a death or loss—depression is when the sadness isn’t temporary and goes on beyond a reasonable period of time

Untreated depression usually lasts about 6 months, but can last 2 years or more

Depression is the 2nd most common mental health problem, after anxiety

Women are more likely than men to have depression

In older people, depression can cause some symptoms similar to dementia

Depression can begin at any age, including childhood, but it usually starts when you're in your teens, 20s, or 30s

Doctors usually treat depression with antidepressants (medicines to treat depression) and counseling (psychotherapy)

Go to the hospital right away or call for emergency medical help (in the United States, call 911) if you or someone you know is thinking of suicide.