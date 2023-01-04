Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon
QUICK FACTS

Broken Collarbone

(Clavicle Fracture; Collarbone Fracture)

ByThe Manual's Editorial Staff
Reviewed/Revised Jan 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details

Your collarbones are the long bones that run from the top of your breastbone out to each of your shoulders. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.

Fracturing the Collarbone

In some collarbone fractures, the broken pieces stay in place (called a nondisplaced fracture).

  • A broken collarbone is a common injury, especially in children

  • Collarbones usually break near the middle of the bone

  • Usually you'll just need a sling, but sometimes doctors do surgery

What causes the collarbone to break?

Your collarbone can break from:

  • Falling on your outstretched arm or your shoulder

  • A hard, direct hit to your collarbone

What are the symptoms of a broken collarbone?

Symptoms include:

  • Pain and swelling in your collarbone area and shoulder

  • Your collarbone feels like it’s moving

  • A bump on your skin where the bone is broken underneath

How can doctors tell if my collarbone is broken?

Doctors do:

How do doctors treat a broken collarbone?

Doctors treat a broken collarbone by:

  • Having you wear a sling for 4 to 6 weeks to keep your collarbone from moving

  • If the break is very severe, doing surgery

Most of the time, the ends of the broken collarbone are lined up close enough that doctors don't have to move them back into place.

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.