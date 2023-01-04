Get the full details

Your collarbones are the long bones that run from the top of your breastbone out to each of your shoulders. All broken bones are considered fractures. For more information, see Overview of Broken Bones.

Fracturing the Collarbone

A broken collarbone is a common injury, especially in children

Collarbones usually break near the middle of the bone

Usually you'll just need a sling, but sometimes doctors do surgery

What causes the collarbone to break? Your collarbone can break from: Falling on your outstretched arm or your shoulder

A hard, direct hit to your collarbone

What are the symptoms of a broken collarbone? Symptoms include: Pain and swelling in your collarbone area and shoulder

Your collarbone feels like it’s moving

A bump on your skin where the bone is broken underneath

How can doctors tell if my collarbone is broken? Doctors do: X-rays