There are 2 types of herpes simplex virus. Both are spread by physical contact with an infected person.

Herpes simplex virus spreads very easily, including through:

Touching

Kissing

Having sex

Sharing things such as towels or razors with an infected person

You're more likely to get herpes from someone if they have sores. However, infected people can sometimes spread the virus when they don't have sores.

If you're pregnant and have herpes in or around your vagina, you may give the infection to your baby during birth even if you don't have sores.