What is candidiasis?
Candidiasis is an infection caused by the Candida yeast, which is a type of fungus.
Candidiasis can occur:
On the surface of your body, which is rarely serious
Widespread inside your body (called invasive candidiasis), which is life-threatening
Candidiasis on the surface of your body can affect anyone. It usually occurs on warm, moist areas such as your:
Mouth
Armpits
Crotch
Skin between your toes or under your breasts
Invasive candidiasis usually happens to people who have a weak immune system or are in the hospital with a serious disease. It can run through your bloodstream and affect many organs, including your:
Heart valves
Brain
Eyes
Kidneys
Spleen
For both kinds of candidiasis, doctors give antifungal medicine.
What causes candidiasis?
Candida is normally present on your skin, in your intestines, and if you’re a woman, in your genital area. Usually, it doesn’t cause problems.
Candida infections on the surface of your body are more likely if you:
Widespread, invasive candidiasis happens mainly if you:
Are in the hospital for a serious problem such as major surgery or complications of AIDS
Have tubes in your body (for example, for feeding)
Are taking certain antibiotics by vein
What are the symptoms of candidiasis?
Symptoms depend on the type of candidiasis you have.
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches form in the mouth—for example, under dentures (top photo) or on the tongue (bottom photo).
Images courtesy of Jonathan Ship, MD.
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches may form on the inside of the lips.
© Springer Science+Business Media
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches may form on the tongue.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows whitish patches caused by Candida.
Image provided by Kristle Lynch, MD.
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches form in the mouth—for example, under dentures (top photo) or on the tongue (bottom photo).
Images courtesy of Jonathan Ship, MD.
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches may form on the inside of the lips.
© Springer Science+Business Media
In candidiasis of the mouth, white, painful patches may form on the tongue.
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows whitish patches caused by Candida.
Image provided by Kristle Lynch, MD.
With candidiasis of the skin you may have a red, itchy rash that may look scaly. Some types of diaper rash are caused by Candida.
With candidiasis of your mouth, symptoms include:
White, creamy patches inside the mouth
Cracking at the corners of the mouth
With candidiasis of your vagina, you may have:
Thick, white or yellow cheeselike discharge from your vagina
White patches inside or outside your vagina
Itchy, irritated red areas inside or outside your vagina
With systemic candidiasis, your symptoms depend on what part of your body is affected. It can be hard for doctors to tell which symptoms are caused by the candidiasis and which are caused by other medical problems you may have.
How can doctors tell if I have candidiasis?
Doctors can usually recognize candidiasis on the outside of your body by looking at it. They may scrape off a sample of skin and look at it under the microscope.
For invasive candidiasis, doctors usually test a sample of your blood or tissue for the fungus.
How do doctors treat candidiasis?
Doctors treat candidiasis with antifungal medicines. Depending on what type of infection you have, you may take them as a cream, a pill, or by vein.