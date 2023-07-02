Many types of germs (microorganisms) normally live inside your large intestine. C. diff is one of those germs. Usually these germs are harmless. However, sometimes, one of those germs grows out of control and makes you sick. When C. diff grows out of control, it makes a substance (toxin) that hurts the lining of your intestine and causes diarrhea.

Taking antibiotics for a different infection is the most common cause of C. diff growing and causing an infection. The antibiotics upset the balance of different bacteria in your intestine and allow C. diff to take over.

The risk of C. diff. increases as you get older. The risk is also high among infants and young children. Other risk factors are:

Having a severe underlying disease

Having a long stay in the hospital

Living in a nursing home

Having surgery on your stomach or intestines

Sometimes, doctors don't know why a person gets C. diff.