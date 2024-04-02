The Conjunctiva video

Pinguecula and pterygium (sometimes called surfer's eye) are growths on the front of your eye. They grow on your conjunctiva (the clear, thin tissue that lines the inside of your eyelids and covers the white of your eye). They may be caused by too much sun, wind, dust, or just dry eyes.

A pinguecula is a raised yellow or white patch or bump on your conjunctiva next to your cornea (the clear area over the colored part of your eye)

A pterygium is a fleshy growth on your conjunctiva that can overlap your cornea

Pinguecula Image DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY