Your stomach is where food first goes when you swallow it. The stomach starts digesting food and then passes it into the intestines. The intestines finish digesting food and take the nutrients into your body. Weight-loss surgery does one or both of the following:

Makes your stomach smaller to limit the amount of food you can eat

Bypasses part of your intestines so less food can be absorbed

The most common weight-loss surgeries include:

Sleeve gastrectomy: Removing part of your stomach so what remains is a thin, small tube

Gastric bypass: Making a small stomach pouch and connecting it to the middle part of your small intestine

Adjustable gastric banding: Putting a band around your stomach to restrict its size

Gastric bypass is the most common type of surgery. After this surgery, your stomach can hold only a small amount of food. Food that leaves the stomach bypasses the first part of the small intestine.

Your doctor will recommend the type of weight-loss surgery best for you.

Doctors can do some weight-loss surgery with laparoscopy. Instead of cutting your belly open, doctors put a viewing tube (laparoscope) and surgical tools in through small cuts in your belly. Laparoscopy is generally safer and you recover quicker than with regular (open) surgery.

Bypassing Part of the Digestive Tract