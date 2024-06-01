Tropical sprue is a rare disorder affecting people in tropical and subtropical countries. It causes problems with the lining in your small intestine, where food is absorbed. You then have trouble breaking down (digesting) food and absorbing nutrients. Not absorbing nutrients is called malabsorption.

Symptoms include feeling unwell, light-colored stools, diarrhea, and weight loss

A doctor looks for symptoms in a person who lives in or has recently visited one of the areas where the disorder commonly happens (the Caribbean, southern India, and Southeast Asia)

