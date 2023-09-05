Intellectual disability is a brain problem that results in lower than normal intelligence. It can happen as your baby's brain develops in your womb. The disability can be mild or more severe, but people with intellectual disability usually need some help carrying out daily activities and caring for themselves.

Children with intellectual disability may have physical differences, such as unusual facial features

Most children start to show symptoms in preschool—they are usually slower to speak and use sentences

Treatment includes different kinds of therapy and special education

To lower the chance of your baby having intellectual disability: