Babies with pyloric stenosis are hungry, eat well, and then forcefully throw up (projectile vomiting) after eating. Unlike babies who throw up because they're sick, babies with pyloric stenosis want to eat and drink right away after they throw up.

Sometimes, babies throw up so much they:

Lose weight

Usually, babies are still able to absorb liquids enough that they don't become dehydrated. However, they may lose a lot of weight and look very thin before doctors figure out what's wrong.