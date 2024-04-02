What are the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis?

Symptoms usually start gradually.

The most common symptoms include:

Tender, warm, red, and swollen joints (inflammation), usually the same joints on both sides of your body (like both wrists or both knees)

Stiffness in the affected joints for an hour or so after you get up in the morning

Along with the joint pain, you may feel generally sick with symptoms like:

Mild fever

Feeling tired and run down

No appetite and losing weight

After awhile, if the joint problems get worse, you may:

Be unable to bend or open joints all the way

Have permanently deformed joints, especially in your hands and fingers

When the Fingers Are Abnormally Bent

Boutonnière Deformity Image © Springer Science+Business Media

Swan-Neck Deformity Image SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

You might also have problems that don't involve your joints. For example, you may have:

Red, irritated eyes

Heart or lung problems causing chest pain or trouble breathing

Hard skin lumps on your arms or legs

Most people with RA develop some disabilities but can still lead normal lives. Some people become more disabled, like those with severe deformities of their hands.