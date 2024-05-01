What is plantar fasciitis?
Plantar fascia is a band of tissue that connects the heel and ball of your foot. Plantar fasciitis is foot pain caused by a problem with your plantar fascia. It's sometimes called plantar fasciosis.
It's the most common cause of heel pain
The pain is often worse when you start walking first thing in the morning and after periods of rest
It's common in people who spend a lot of time on their feet
Stretching, applying ice, and changing shoes can help
Doctors sometimes give you corticosteroid shots
Plantar Fascia
The plantar fascia is the connective tissue between your heel bone and the ball of your foot.
What causes plantar fasciitis?
Plantar fasciitis is caused by strain, tearing, or wearing out of the tough band of tissue in your feet called the plantar fascia.
Strains or tears of the fascia are more likely to happen if you:
Wear high heels
Are a runner or dancer
Sit all the time
Spend a lot of time on your feet on very hard surfaces
Have tight calf muscles
Have flat feet or very high arches
The following may cause plantar fasciosis or make it worse:
Being very overweight
Having rheumatoid arthritis
What are the symptoms of plantar fasciitis?
The main symptom is:
Pain in your heel when you put weight on your foot
You usually have the heel pain first thing in the morning, but it goes away in 5 or 10 minutes. It usually comes back later in the day.
How can doctors tell if I have plantar fasciitis?
How do doctors treat plantar fasciitis?
To lessen pain and lower the stress on your foot:
Take smaller steps
Don't walk barefoot
Avoid jogging and other high-impact activities
Lose weight, if you're overweight
Do stretches of your calves and feet
Doctors may have you:
Rest and put ice on your foot
Wear a splint at night to stretch the muscle
Wear special devices (orthotics) that fit in your shoe
Do physical therapy
Get corticosteroid injections into your heel
If your pain doesn't get better, doctors may:
Put a cast on your foot for a while
Apply sound waves to the heel to improve your circulation and lessen the pain (extracorporeal pulse activation therapy)
Do surgery