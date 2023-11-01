Bladder Cancer

Removal during cystoscopy

Intravesical immunotherapy or chemotherapy (for superficial, or surface, cancers)

Partial or total removal of the bladder, radiation, chemotherapy or immunotherapy (for deeper, more invasive cancers)

Cancers that have grown into the bladder wall cannot be completely removed through a cystoscope. They are usually treated by total or partial removal of the bladder (cystectomy). Chemotherapy is usually given before removing the bladder as this has been shown to improve survival compared to cystectomy alone. Radiation therapy alone or in combination with chemotherapy is used in an attempt to cure the cancer in selected people.

If the entire bladder needs to be removed, doctors must devise a method for the person to be able to drain urine. The usual way has been to route the urine to an opening (stoma) made in the abdominal wall through a passageway made of intestine, called an ileal loop (conduit). The urine is then collected in a bag worn outside the body.

Ileal Conduit (Urostomy) video

Several alternative methods of diverting urine are becoming increasingly common and are appropriate for many people. These methods can be grouped into 2 categories: an orthotopic neobladder and a continent urinary diversion. In both, an internal reservoir for urine is constructed from the intestine.

For an orthotopic neobladder, the reservoir is connected to the urethra. The person learns to empty this reservoir by relaxing the pelvic floor muscles and increasing pressure within the abdomen, so that urine passes through the urethra very much as it would naturally. Most people are dry during the day, but some urine leakage may occur at night.

For a continent urinary diversion, the reservoir is connected to a stoma in the abdominal wall. A collecting bag is not needed, because the urine remains in the reservoir until the person empties it by inserting a catheter through the stoma into the reservoir, which is done at regular intervals throughout the day. The most common of these is known as an Indiana pouch and is made from a part of the colon.

Cancer that has spread beyond the bladder to the lymph nodes or other organs is treated with chemotherapy. Several different combinations of medications are active against this type of cancer, particularly when the spread is confined to the lymph nodes. Cystectomy or radiation therapy, including external beam radiation, may be offered to people who respond well to chemotherapy. However, a relatively small number of people are cured. For people who are not cured, efforts are directed at pain relief (see Symptoms During a Fatal Illness) and end-of-life issues.