Metatarsal Fractures

Fractures of the shaft can result from repeated stress (stress fractures) or a single injury.

These fractures, called Jones fractures, are less common than fractures of the base.

Because these fractures can disrupt the blood supply to the bone, complications are more likely. For example, the bone may not grow back together (called nonunion), or it may grow back very slowly (called delayed union).

If doctors suspect a fracture of the shaft, they take x-rays from several different angles.

Usually, a short leg cast is applied to immobilize the ankle, and people must use crutches and not put any weight on the foot for 6 weeks.

Sometimes surgery is needed, and people are referred to an orthopedic surgeon. Open reduction with internal fixation (ORIF) may be done to put the pieces of broken bone back into place.