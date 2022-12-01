Fracture of the collarbone (clavicle) is a break in the long bone that runs horizontally from the top of the breastbone (sternum) to the top of the shoulder blade (scapula).

Collarbone fractures often occur after a fall on an outstretched arm or a shoulder or after a direct blow.

These fractures cause pain, swelling, and sometimes a bulge or bump where the bone is broken.

Doctors can usually identify collarbone fractures based on a physical examination, but x-rays are taken to pinpoint the fracture's location and determine the extent of the injury.

Most collarbone fractures require only a sling, but some types of fractures require surgery.

(See also Overview of Fractures.)

Collarbone fractures are a common fracture, particularly among children.

Fracturing the Collarbone

Collarbone fractures often occur after a fall on an outstretched arm or a shoulder or after a direct blow. Most occur near the middle of the bone. The broken pieces of bone may stay in place (called a nondisplaced fracture) or be out of place (called a displaced fracture). In some collarbone fractures, the main ligaments that hold the collarbone to the shoulder bone are torn.

Symptoms of Collarbone Fractures The area is painful and swollen, and pain may extend into the shoulder. People may sense that the bone is moving and unstable. Because the collarbone lies just under the skin and has little muscle over it, people may see a bulge or bump where the bone is broken. The broken bone rarely breaks through the skin, but it may push the skin out. This effect is called tenting because it resembles a tent pole holding up a tent.

Diagnosis of Collarbone Fractures X-rays

Occasionally other imaging tests, such as computed tomography (See also Diagnosis of Fractures.) If people think they may have fractured their collarbone, they should see a doctor as soon as possible. Even though doctors can usually identify collarbone fractures based on a physical examination, diagnosis includes x-rays taken to pinpoint the fracture's location and determine the extent of the injury. Occasionally, other imaging tests, such as computed tomography (CT) are needed. CT combines x-rays with computer technology to produce a more detailed, three-dimensional image of the injured area.