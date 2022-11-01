Chemical burns are caused by caustic substances that contact the skin or eyes or are swallowed.

(See also Burns to the Eye.)

Caustic substances are chemicals that can damage tissue. The damage is similar to a burn caused by heat.

Many chemicals used in industry and during armed conflicts can cause burns. Wet cement left on the skin can cause severe burns as well.

Usually, people accidentally spill or splash the caustic substance on themselves. However, sometimes people swallow the caustic substance (see also Caustic Substances Poisoning). Many ingestions of caustic substances are accidental, occurring when young children swallow products that have not been properly secured or kept out of their reach. Caustic substances are sometimes deliberately swallowed by adults attempting suicide.

Symptoms of Chemical Burns Chemical burns of the skin usually cause symptoms similar to superficial (first-degree) burns. The area is red, swollen, and painful but does not develop blisters. Sometimes, burns are deeper, with blisters and severe pain. Rarely, a strong acid or alkali will cause a full-thickness (third-degree) burn, that damages the skin all the way through. Symptoms of swallowing a caustic substance can be severe. The substance can burn the tongue, mouth, esophagus, and/or stomach and cause severe pain and trouble swallowing. Severe complications may follow.