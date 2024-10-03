Damien Wilson Carter, MD
Specialities and Expertise
- Surgical Critical Care, Burns
Education
- Medical School: University of Illinois School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
- Residency: General Surgery, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
- Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Harborview Medical Center/University of Washington, Seattle, WA
Certifications
- American Board of Surgery
- American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care
Select Awards, Achievements and Publications
- Fellow, American College of Surgeons
Manual Chapters and Commentaries