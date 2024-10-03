skip to main content
Damien Wilson Carter, MD

Specialities and Expertise

  • Surgical Critical Care, Burns

Affiliations

Education

  • Medical School: University of Illinois School of Medicine, Chicago, IL
  • Residency: General Surgery, University of Washington Medical Center, Seattle, WA
  • Fellowship: Surgical Critical Care, Harborview Medical Center/University of Washington, Seattle, WA

Certifications

  • American Board of Surgery
  • American Board of Surgery – Surgical Critical Care

Select Awards, Achievements and Publications

  • Fellow, American College of Surgeons

Manual Chapters and Commentaries

