Filarial Worm Infections Overview

Filarial worm infections are caused by certain roundworms and affect different parts of the body depending on the species of worm.

There are many species of filarial worms, but only a few infect people. Species that infect people may reside in

Tissues under the skin (subcutaneous tissues) or in the eye: African eye worm ( Loa loa ), which causes loiasis, or Onchocerca volvulus, which causes river blindness (onchocerciasis)

Lymph tissues: Wuchereria bancrofti, Brugia malayi, or Brugia timori, which cause lymphatic filariasis

Most filarial infections occur in tropical and subtropical areas.

Infection with the dog heartworm (Dirofilaria immitis) occurs worldwide, including in North America. This infection rarely causes symptoms, because the dog heartworm does not develop to maturity in people. But on occasion an immature heartworm reaches the lungs and may cause chest pain and cough. Very rarely, larvae form nodules in the eyes, brain, and/or testes.

(See also Overview of Parasitic Infections.)

Transmission Filarial worm infections are transmitted as follows: An infected fly (such as a horsefly or deerfly) or mosquito bites a person and deposits larvae of the worm in the skin.

The larvae mature into adult worms under the skin or in lymph tissues.

The adult worms produce offspring called microfilariae, which circulate in the bloodstream or reside in the skin.

The infection is spread when the infected person is bitten by a fly or mosquito, which ingests the microfilariae.

Inside the insect, the microfilariae develop into larvae that can cause infection.

The insect then transmits these larvae when it bites another person. These infections are not spread directly from person to person.