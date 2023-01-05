Atrioventricular block is a delay in the conduction of electrical current as it passes through the atrioventricular conduction system.

(See also Overview of Abnormal Heart Rhythms and Overview of Heart Block.)

The electrical current that controls the contraction of heart muscle starts in the sinoatrial node, flows through the heart's upper chambers (atria) and then goes to the heart's lower chambers (ventricles) through a sort of electrical junction box called the atrioventricular node (AV node). The AV node is located in the lower part of the wall between the atria near the ventricles and provides the only electrical connection between the atria and ventricles. Otherwise, the atria are insulated from the ventricles by tissue that does not conduct electricity. The atrioventricular node delays transmission of the electrical current so that the atria can contract completely and the ventricles can fill with as much blood as possible before the ventricles are electrically signaled to contract.

Causes of Atrioventricular Block Most types of atrioventricular block are more common among older people. The most common causes are Fibrous tissue developing in the heart's conduction system

Coronary artery disease Other causes include An overactive vagus nerve that slows down the conduction of the heart beat through the atrioventricular node

Valvular heart disease

Birth defects of the heart rheumatic heart disease, or sarcoidosis that affects the heart.

Classification of Atrioventricular Block Atrioventricular block is classified as First-degree: Electrical conduction to the ventricles is delayed

Second-degree: Electrical conduction is intermittently blocked

Third-degree (complete): Electrical conduction is completely blocked First-degree atrioventricular block In first-degree atrioventricular block, every electrical impulse from the atria reaches the ventricles, but each is slowed for a fraction of a second as it moves through the atrioventricular node. First-degree atrioventricular block is common among well-trained athletes, teenagers, young adults, and people with a highly active vagus nerve. This disorder rarely causes symptoms and does not require treatment. ECG: Reading the Waves First-degree Atrioventricular Block Second-degree atrioventricular block In second-degree atrioventricular block, only some electrical impulses reach the ventricles. The heart may beat slowly, irregularly, or both. There are two types of second-degree atrioventricular block, type 1 and type 2. Type 1 may be present in young, athletic people, but type 2 always indicates heart disease is present. Sometimes second-degree atrioventricular block progress to third-degree atrioventricular block. Third-degree atrioventricular block In third-degree atrioventricular block, no impulses from the atria reach the ventricles, and the ventricular rate and rhythm are controlled by the atrioventricular node, bundle of His, or the ventricles themselves. These substitute pacemakers are slower than the heart’s normal pacemaker (sinus or sinoatrial node) and are often irregular and unreliable. Thus, the ventricles beat very slowly—less than 50 beats per minute and sometimes as slowly as 30 beats per minute. Third-degree atrioventricular block is a serious abnormal heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can affect the heart’s pumping ability. Fatigue, dizziness, and fainting are common. Symptoms are less severe when the ventricles beat faster than 40 beats per minute. Third-degree Atrioventricular Block

Diagnosis of Atrioventricular Block Electrocardiography Electrocardiography (ECG) is used to detect atrioventricular block. Each degree of block produces a particular pattern.

Treatment of Atrioventricular Block Sometimes insertion of an artificial pacemaker First-degree atrioventricular block generally requires no treatment. Some people with second-degree atrioventricular block require an artificial pacemaker. Almost all people with third-degree atrioventricular block require an artificial pacemaker. A temporary pacemaker may be used in an emergency until a permanent one can be implanted. Most people need an artificial pacemaker (see figure Keeping the Beat: Artificial Pacemakers) for the rest of their lives, although heart rhythm may return to normal if the cause of the atrioventricular block resolves—for example, after the drug that caused the atrioventricular block is stopped or after recovery from a heart attack.