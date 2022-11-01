Vitamin D Excess

(See also Overview of Vitamins.)
More bone is broken down than is reformed. (Normally, bones are continuously broken down and reformed—in a process called remodeling—to adjust to the changing demands placed on them.) As a result, calcium is released from the bone into the bloodstream.
More calcium is absorbed from food in the intestine.
psoriasis, hypoparathyroidism, and renal osteodystrophy
Because the calcium level is high, calcium may be deposited throughout the body, particularly in the kidneys, blood vessels, lungs, and heart. The kidneys may be permanently damaged and malfunction, resulting in kidney failure.
Blood tests
Fluids given intravenously
Drugs
Drugs, such as corticosteroids or bisphosphonates, are given to suppress the release of calcium from the bones.