Drug-Related Gastroenteritis and Chemical-Related Gastroenteritis

Rehydration

Usually the only treatment needed for gastroenteritis, including gastroenteritis caused by drugs, medications, or chemicals, is getting bed rest and drinking an adequate amount of fluid. Even a person who is vomiting should drink as much as can be tolerated, taking small frequent sips.

If vomiting or diarrhea is prolonged or the person becomes severely dehydrated, fluids and electrolytes given by vein (intravenously) may be needed.

Because children can become dehydrated more quickly, they should be given fluids with the appropriate mix of salts and sugars. Any of the commercially available solutions designed to replace lost fluids and electrolytes (called oral rehydration solutionsbreastfeeding should continue.

As the symptoms subside, the person may gradually add foods to the diet. There is no need to limit the diet to bland foods such as cereal, gelatin, bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast. However, some people are unable to tolerate milk products for a few days after having diarrhea.