Developmental dysplasia of the hip is a birth defect in which the bones in the hip are incorrectly developed.

Birth defects, also called congenital anomalies, are physical abnormalities that occur before a baby is born. "Congenital" means "present at birth." (See also Introduction to Birth Defects of the Face, Bones, Joints, and Muscles.)

In developmental dysplasia of the hip, formerly called congenital dislocation of the hip, the newborn's hip socket and the head of the thighbone (femoral head), which form the hip joint, become separated, often because the hip socket is not deep enough to hold the head of the femur. Dysplasia can affect one or both hips.

Risk factors for dysplasia of the hip include the following:

Newborns born in a breech presentation (buttocks-first position)

Newborns who have other deformities (such as birth defects of the feet or problems with the neck)

Newborns who have close relatives with the defect (particularly for girls)

Diagnosis of Developmental Dysplasia of the Hip Imaging tests All newborns are screened for developmental dysplasia of the hip. The doctor may be able to detect the defect by moving the newborn's hips through a series of specific movements. The right and left legs or hips often look different from each other in affected newborns. An imaging test is needed if the doctor finds any abnormality when examining the infant. In infants younger than 4 months, ultrasonography of the hips is usually done. In infants older than 4 months, x-rays can be used. Even if the doctor is not able to detect the defect, newborns who have risk factors should have ultrasonography of their hips at age 6 weeks.