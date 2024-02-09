Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ARTs)

In vitro fertilization (IVF) can be used to treat infertility regardless of the cause (including when it is unidentified).

IVF typically involves the following:

Stimulating the ovaries: , and/or human gonadotropins are used to stimulate the development of follicles (sacs in the ovary that contain eggs). A gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) agonist or antagonist is often given to prevent ovulation from occurring until after several eggs have matured. As a result, many eggs usually mature. Then, human chorionic gonadotropin is given to stimulate ovulation. Alternatively, a GnRH agonist is used to stimulate ovulation in women with a high risk of developing ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. In some cases, an egg that develops normally during a menstrual cycle (that is, without using fertility medications) is used during IVF.

Retrieving released eggs: About 34 hours later, a procedure is done to retrieve the eggs from the ovaries. A health care professional, guided by ultrasonography, inserts a needle through the vagina into the ovary and removes the eggs that have grown and developed. Sometimes the eggs are removed through a small tube (laparoscope) inserted through a small incision just below the navel.

Fertilizing the eggs: In a specialized fertility laboratory, the eggs are placed in a culture dish with sperm selected as the most active, so that fertilization can occur. Sometimes, a single sperm is injected into each oocyte (called intracytoplasmic sperm injection), particularly if sperm production is abnormal in the male partner.

Growing the resulting embryos: After sperm are added, the eggs are allowed to grow for about 2 to 5 days.

Implanting the embryos in the uterus: One or a few of the resulting embryos are transferred from the culture dish into the uterus by inserting a tube through the vagina and into the cervix. The number of embryos implanted is determined by the condition of the embryos, the likelihood that treatment will be successful, and the preferences of the prospective parents. Embryos are typically implanted 2 to 6 days after fertilization.

Because of improvements in infertility treatment and a preference for having only 1 baby, often only 1 embryo is used at each transfer. If there are additional embryos, they can be frozen to be used later if pregnancy does not occur or to be used for future pregnancies.

The chances of having a baby with in vitro fertilization depend on many factors, but a woman’s age may be most important. In the United States, the chances of having a successful pregnancy for each egg retrieved is estimated to be about 45% for women under age 35 and slightly over 9% for women aged 41 to 42. For women over 42 years old, using eggs from another woman (donor) is recommended, because the live birth rate with the their own eggs is so low (about 3%).

The greatest risk of in vitro fertilization is

Having a multiple gestation (such as twins or triplets)

A multiple gestation has increased risks to a woman and the fetuses (and eventually to the newborns). Complications may be related to the pregnancy. For example, a woman may develop high blood pressure or diabetes or have excessive bleeding. There is a higher risk of miscarriage, preterm delivery, and low birth weight. Because of these potential complications, doctors transfer only 1 or a small number of embryos to the uterus.

Birth defects are slightly more common among babies conceived through IVF. However, experts are unclear whether the reason is related to the technique or to the fertility problems that made IVF necessary. Also, millions of babies have been conceived through IVF, and the overwhelming majority of these babies have had no birth defects.