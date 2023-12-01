Ayurveda is the traditional medical system of India, originating more than 4,000 years ago. It is based on the theory that illness results from the imbalance of the body’s life force or prana. The balancing of this life force is determined by the equilibrium of the three bodily qualities called doshas: vata, pitta, and kapha. Most people have a dominant dosha, and the specific balance among the three doshas is unique to each person. (See also Overview of Integrative, Complementary, and Alternative Medicine.)

Practitioners evaluate people by

Questioning them about symptoms, behavior, and lifestyle

Observing their overall appearance, including the eyes, tongue, and skin

Taking their pulse and checking their urine and stool

After determining the balance of doshas, practitioners design a treatment specifically tailored to each person. Ayurveda uses diet, herbs, massage, meditation, yoga, and internal cleansing (therapeutic elimination). Cleansing typically involves injecting fluid into the rectum to cause a bowel movement (an enema) or washing out the nose with water (nasal lavage) to restore balance within the body and with nature.

Medicinal Uses of Ayurveda Ayurveda has been studied, including in allergic rhinitis, mental health disorders, neurologic conditions, pain, arthritis, and diabetes. As with other studies of whole medical systems, high-quality research is difficult to conduct.

Possible Side Effects of Ayurveda Some of the botanical combinations used in Ayurveda are contaminated with heavy metals (mainly lead, mercury, and arsenic) that can cause heavy metal poisoning.