Problems Due to Bed Rest

Staying in one position in bed for a long time puts pressure on the areas of skin that touch the bed. The pressure cuts off the blood supply to those areas. If the blood supply is cut off too long, tissue breaks down, resulting in a pressure sore (also called pressure ulcer or bedsore). Pressure sores can begin to form in as few as 2 hours.

Pressure sores are more likely to develop in people who

Are undernourished

Leak urine involuntarily (are incontinent)

Being undernourished makes the skin thin, dry, inelastic, and more likely to tear or break. Being incontinent exposes the skin to urine, which softens it, causing it to break open.

Pressure sores usually occur on the lower back, tailbone, heels, elbows, and hips. Pressure sores can be serious, leading to infection that spreads to the bloodstream (sepsis).

If a person has difficulty moving, staff members periodically change the person's position in bed to help prevent pressure sores from forming. The skin is inspected for any sign of pressure sores. Pads may be placed over parts of the body that are in contact with the bed, such as the heels, to protect them. If a person already has pressure sores, a special bed that uses air to redistribute pressure may be used so that pressure does not remain on any one area too long.