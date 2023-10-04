Hospital Care Team Members

The attending physician is the leader of the team and has responsibility for all decisions that affect a person's care, including diagnosis, treatments, and supervision of the remainder of the team.

Based on the problem that brought the person to the hospital, the attending physician may be a hospitalist (a doctor who is trained in internal medicine and works only with people who are hospitalized), a surgeon, or another specialist physician. In smaller communities, the person's primary care doctor may act as the attending physician.