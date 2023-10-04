Cutaneous Myiasis

Many of the flies that cause furuncular myiasis are commonly known as bot flies. The most well-known species of flies that cause furuncular myiasis come from South and Central America and sub-Saharan and tropical Africa. Other species come from North America, Europe, and Pakistan. Many of the flies do not lay eggs on humans. Instead, the flies lay their eggs on other insects (such as mosquitoes) or on objects (such as drying laundry) that may come into contact with people’s skin.

Eggs hatch into larvae, which burrow into the skin and develop into mature larvae. The mature larvae are up to ½ to 1 inch (about 1.3 to 2.5 centimeters) long, depending on the species. If people are not treated, the larvae eventually emerge from the skin and drop to the ground to continue their life cycle.

Typical symptoms of furuncular myiasis include itching, a sensation of movement, and sometimes sharp, stabbing pain. At first, people have a small red bump that may resemble a common insect bite or the beginning of a pimple (furuncle). Later, the bump enlarges, and a small opening may be visible at the center. The opening may drain clear, yellowish fluid, and sometimes a small portion of the end of the larva is visible.

There are different treatment approaches, which may vary depending on access and availability to specific interventions. Because larvae require oxygen, blocking the skin opening may cause them to leave or at least come closer to the surface. When they are closer to the surface, it is easier to pull them out. To block the skin opening, some people apply petroleum jelly, nail polish, or even bacon or a paste of tobacco. Larvae that die before being removed are harder to get out and often cause an intense inflammatory reaction.