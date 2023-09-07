Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Seborrheic Keratoses

ByDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

    Seborrheic keratoses (seborrheic warts) are usually warty and skin-colored, brown, or black growths that can appear anywhere on the skin.

    (See also Overview of Skin Growths.)

    The cause of seborrheic keratoses is unknown. Some people have an inherited tendency to develop seborrheic keratoses. These harmless growths are very common among middle-aged and older people. Some people have many growths. Although these growths can appear anywhere, they most often appear on the torso and the temples. In darker-skinned people, a large number of these growths can occur on the cheekbones (a condition called dermatosis papulosa nigra).

    Seborrheic keratoses are round or oval and vary in size from less than ¼ inch (0.5 centimeters) to occasionally several inches. They appear to be stuck on the skin and usually have a warty and waxy or scaly surface. These growths develop slowly. They are not cancerous (malignant) and do not become cancerous. Dark brown keratoses with irregular pigment may sometimes be mistaken for atypical moles or melanomas.

    Treatment of seborrheic keratoses is not needed unless the keratoses become irritated or itchy or are cosmetically undesirable. They are best removed by freezing them with liquid nitrogen (cryotherapy) or by using an electric needle (electrodesiccation).

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.