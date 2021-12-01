Onychomycosis is a fungal infection of the nails.

(See also Overview of Nail Disorders.)

About 10% of people have onychomycosis, which most often affects the toenails rather than the fingernails. It is most prevalent among older people, particularly men, and people with poor circulation in the feet (peripheral arterial disease [ see Foot care]), diabetes ( see Foot problems in diabetes), a weakened immune system (caused by a disorder or drug), athlete's foot, or nail dystrophies.

Onychomycosis returns often, even after prolonged treatment.

Causes of Onychomycosis Most cases are caused by dermatophytes. Dermatophytes are molds (a type of fungus). The fungus can be acquired through contact with an infected person or through contact with a surface where the fungus is present, such as a bathroom floor.

Symptoms of Onychomycosis Infected nails have an abnormal appearance but are not itchy or painful. In mild infections, the nails have patches of white or yellow discoloration. A chalky, white scale may slowly spread beneath the nail’s surface. In more severe infections, the nails thicken and appear deformed and discolored. They may detach from the nail bed ( see Tumors of the Nails). Usually, debris from the infected nail collects under its free edge. Onychomycosis Hide Details In the top photo, infection does not yet involve the entire nail plate (the hard part of the nail made of the protein keratin), and a chalky white scale is visible just beneath the nail surface. In the bottom photo, infection is more extensive and the nail is thickened, deformed, and yellow. Images provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Diagnosis of Onychomycosis A doctor's examination

Examination of nail debris or clippings Lab Test Fungal Culture Test A doctor usually makes the diagnosis of onychomycosis based on the appearance of the nails. To confirm the diagnosis of onychomycosis, the doctor may need to examine a sample of the nail debris under a microscope and sometimes culture it to determine which fungus is causing the infection or clip off part of the nail and do a test called polymerase chain reaction (PCR). The PCR test is used to produce many copies of a gene from the fungus, making the fungus much easier to identify.