Overview of Fungal Skin Infections

Fungi usually live in moist areas of the body where skin surfaces meet: between the toes, in the genital area, and under the breasts. Yeasts and molds are types of fungi.

Candida and Malassezia furfur are yeasts that cause common fungal infections.

Epidermophyton, Microsporum, and Trichophyton are dermatophytes that cause fungal infections. Dermatophytes are molds (a type of fungi).

Many of these fungi live only in the outermost layer of the skin (stratum corneum) and do not penetrate deeper.

People with obesity are more likely to develop these infections because they have excessive skinfolds, especially if the skin within a skinfold becomes irritated and broken down (intertrigo). People with diabetes tend to be more susceptible to fungal infections as well.

Strangely, fungal infections on one part of the body can cause rashes to appear on other parts of the body that are not infected. For example, a fungal infection on the foot may cause an itchy, bumpy rash on the fingers. These eruptions, called dermatophytid reactions, are allergic reactions to the fungus. They do not result from touching the infected area.

Diagnosis of Fungal Skin Infections Skin scrapings or cultures Doctors may suspect a fungal infection when they see a red, irritated, or scaly rash in one of the commonly affected areas. They can usually confirm the diagnosis of a fungal skin infection by scraping off a small amount of skin and having it examined under a microscope or placed in a culture medium where the specific fungus can grow and be identified.