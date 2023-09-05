Brought to you bymsd logo
skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

ByDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Reviewed/Revised Sept 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
GET THE QUICK FACTS

Body ringworm is a dermatophyte (fungal) infection of the face, trunk, arms, and legs.

  • Symptoms of tinea corporis include pink-to-red, round patches on the skin that sometimes itch.

  • Doctors examine the affected area and sometimes view a skin scraping under a microscope to make the diagnosis.

  • Treatment includes antifungal medications applied directly to the affected areas or sometimes taken by mouth.

(See also Overview of Fungal Skin Infections.)

Tinea corporis is a type of dermatophytosis. Tinea corporis is usually caused by the fungus Trichophyton or Microsporum.

Tinea corporis can develop anywhere on the skin and can spread rapidly to other parts of the body or to other people with whom there is close bodily contact.

The infection generally causes pink-to-red, round patches with raised scaly borders that tend to be clear in the center. Sometimes the rash is itchy.

Examples of Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks

    This photo shows a scaly, red patch characteristic of tinea corporis. The center appears less clear than on light skin because the infection has caused inflammation.

... read more

Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center

    The center of this patch is dark (called central hyperpigmentation) because the infection has caused inflammation in it.

... read more

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

    This photo shows a pink-to-red, round patch of body ringworm. The patch has raised borders, some scaling, and some clearing of the center at the bottom of the patch.

... read more

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border

Both patches seen in this photo are caused by tinea corporis. A scaly border can be seen in the patch on the right.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center

The round patch of body ringworm seen in this photo has a raised border and a mostly clear center.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) on the Buttocks

    This photo shows a scaly, red patch characteristic of tinea corporis. The center appears less clear than on light skin because the infection has caused inflammation.

... read more

Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) Patch With Darkening in the Center

    The center of this patch is dark (called central hyperpigmentation) because the infection has caused inflammation in it.

... read more

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

    This photo shows a pink-to-red, round patch of body ringworm. The patch has raised borders, some scaling, and some clearing of the center at the bottom of the patch.

... read more

Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With Scaly Border

Both patches seen in this photo are caused by tinea corporis. A scaly border can be seen in the patch on the right.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center
Body Ringworm (Tinea Corporis) With a Clear Center

The round patch of body ringworm seen in this photo has a raised border and a mostly clear center.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Diagnosis of Body Ringworm

  • A doctor's examination

  • Sometimes examination of a skin scraping

Doctors base the diagnosis of tinea corporis on an examination of the skin.

Sometimes doctors analyze skin scrapings under a microscope to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment of Body Ringworm

  • Antifungal medications applied to the skin or taken by mouth

after the patches completely disappear, which usually takes about 2 to 3 weeks. If the medication is discontinued too soon, the infection may not be eradicated, and the patches will return. Several days may pass before antifungal creams, lotions, or gels reduce symptoms. (See also table Some Antifungal Medications Applied to the Skin (Topical Medications).)

Infections that are difficult to treat and relatively widespread can occur in people infected with the fungus Trichophyton rubrum

quizzes_lightbulb_red
Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.