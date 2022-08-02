The fertilized egg attaches to the lining of your uterus and begins to grow into 2 separate things:

An embryo

The placenta

The embryo is the part of the fertilized egg that eventually becomes a baby. It is considered a fetus starting at about 10 weeks.

The placenta develops from the fertilized egg but does not become part of the baby. It is an organ that provides nourishment to the growing embryo. One side of the placenta is attached to the inside of your uterus.

After a few weeks, the umbilical cord grows out of the other side of the placenta. The cord connects the embryo to the placenta. Blood from the embryo moves through the cord into the placenta. In the placenta, the embryo's blood picks up oxygen and nourishment from your blood. Then the oxygen and nutrient rich blood moves back through the cord into your baby. Right after your baby is delivered, the placenta comes off your uterus and is delivered. The placenta then is called the afterbirth.

The amniotic sac develops and surrounds the embryo. It fills with fluid for the embryo to float and grow in. This fluid helps protect the embryo from injury.

Milestones in the development of your fetus:

5 weeks: the heart starts to beat and most other organs begin to develop, followed by the brain and spinal cord

10 weeks: the embryo is considered a fetus

12 weeks: most organs are formed

14 weeks: doctors can tell the sex of the fetus

16 to 20 weeks: you may be able to feel movement

24 weeks: the fetus has a chance of survival outside the uterus

The fetus’s lungs continue to develop until near the time of delivery. The brain continues to develop throughout pregnancy and the first year of life after birth.