What are seborrheic keratoses?

Seborrheic keratoses are tan, beige, brown, or black growths on the skin that can look like big warts.

Seborrheic keratoses are harmless growths that are common among middle-aged and older people

They aren't cancerous and don’t become cancerous

Sometimes they itch a little, but they don't hurt

If they bother you, the doctor can remove them by freezing or using an electric needle

Some people get many growths.