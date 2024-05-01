What are seborrheic keratoses?
Seborrheic keratoses are tan, beige, brown, or black growths on the skin that can look like big warts.
Seborrheic keratoses are harmless growths that are common among middle-aged and older people
They aren't cancerous and don’t become cancerous
Sometimes they itch a little, but they don't hurt
If they bother you, the doctor can remove them by freezing or using an electric needle
Some people get many growths.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
What causes seborrheic keratoses?
Doctors don’t know what causes seborrheic keratoses, but they run in families.
What do seborrheic keratoses look like?
Seborrheic keratoses:
Are round or oval-shaped
Are tan, beige, brown, or black
Look like they’re stuck on the skin
Usually feel waxy, scaly, or wart-like
Show up anywhere on the body, but most often on the temples, chest, back, and belly
Dark-skinned people sometimes get a large number of growths on their cheeks, along the cheekbone.
Dark brown seborrheic keratoses may be mistaken for moles or a skin cancer called melanoma.
How do doctors treat seborrheic keratoses?
Seborrheic keratoses don’t need treatment.
If they get irritated, itchy, or you don’t like how they look, doctors can remove them:
By freezing them with liquid nitrogen
Using an electric needle