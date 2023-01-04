VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION
Get the full details
What is panniculitis?
Panniculitis is inflammation in the layer of fat under your skin.
Panniculitis has many causes, including infection, the cold, and injury
Symptoms include tender, red bumps under your skin
There's no treatment, but doctors may give you medicines to ease symptoms
What causes panniculitis?
The most common cause is:
Infection
Other causes include:
Cold temperatures
Injury
What are the symptoms of panniculitis?
Symptoms include:
Large, tender, red skin bumps, usually on your legs or arms
Fever
Joint and muscle pain
Feeling ill
Panniculitis
Image
© Springer Science+Business Media
How can doctors tell if I have panniculitis?
Doctors can tell you have panniculitis by examining you. To know for certain, doctors may do a biopsy (taking out a little piece of tissue to look at under a microscope).
How do doctors treat panniculitis?
Doctors treat panniculitis with:
Medicine that calms down your immune system